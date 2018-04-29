Home | News | General | See gobe! Kenya reportedly bans night prayers in churches to curb teenage pregnancy

Reports claim Kenyan government has put a ban on night prayers held in churches in a bid to curb teenage pregnancies. The Narok County Commissioner, George Natembeya revealed in a recent interview that the move was taken following the rise of early pregnancy among teenagers in the county.

Natembeya who was speaking at the campaign against child pregnancy shared that 17 girls from Suswa Girls Secondary School in Narok County were found pregnant just a month ago. The alarming rise in such despicable act led to the decision to ban evening prayers held in churches, known as Kesha.

There's the belief that the night prayers are an excuse for the young girls to get out of parental protection, living them exposed to the sinful world of unprotected intercourse, which consequentially, leads to a generation of baby makers.

To arrest such negative development, necessary steps have been taken to stop such practice.

There's been several reactions following the decision of the Kenyan government with some speaking against the move.

