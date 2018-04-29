Home | News | General | Marouane Fellaini scores late goal to ensure Arsene Wenger's final trip to Manchester United ends in defeat
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
El-Rufai allegedly writes Buhari, lists Senator Shehu Sani sins (READ LETTER)

Marouane Fellaini scores late goal to ensure Arsene Wenger's final trip to Manchester United ends in defeat



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 29/04/2018 13:41:00
  • 7
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Fellaini scored a 92nd winner as Man United defeated Arsenal 2-1 at Old Trafford

- With the victory, José Mourinho is the first Man United manager to do the Premier League double over Arsène Wenger's Arsenal since Sir Alex Ferguson

- Henrikh Mkhitaryan had cancelled out Pogba's opener before Fellaini secured all three points for the Red Devils

Marouane Fellaini’s late minute goal was all Manchester United needed to beat stubborn Arsenal 2-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday, April 29.

France international Paul Pogba scored the opener for the Red Devils in the 16th minute after converting a loose ball from Alexis Sanchez’s header a slight moment before then.

Though, the outgoing Gunners boss made some changes to his side that faced Atletico Madrid in their Europa League meeting last Thursday, the selected players still gave their host a scare in the game.

READ ALSO: Alex Ferguson honours outgoing Arsenal Manager before Premier League kickoff (Photos)

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 163