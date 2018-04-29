Home | News | General | Nigeria to experience cloudy, thundery, rainy activities on Monday, April 30

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions over the central states of the country on Monday morning, April 30, with localised thunderstorms over Jalingo, Lafia, Abuja, Kaduna and Obudu axis.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Sunday, April 29, also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 34 to 37 and 23 to 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

It added that localised thunderstorms were anticipated over places like Jos, Ilorin, Bida, Minna, Yelwa and Abuja axis during afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience cloudy conditions with chances of isolated rain showers over Benin, Calabar, Uyo and Warri axis in the morning hours.

It also predicted isolated thunderstorms over Enugu, Abakaliki, Lagos, Oshogbo, Akure, Yenagoa and Port Harcourt later in the day with day and night temperatures of 32 to 37 and 21 to 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 39 to 42 and 22 to 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

“The entire country is under the influence of moisture laden winds and this is expected to give rise to localised thunderstorms activities across the country within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicts.

