Breaking! Lionel Messi scores 30th La Liga hattrick as Barcelona clinch league title

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  29/04/2018 16:18:00
- Lionel Messi hat-trick was enough to ensure that Barcelona claimed a 4 - 2 away victory over Deportivo La Corona

- The amazing victory was enough to ensure Barcelona clinched the La Liga title

- The record breaking hatrick was the 30th for the five times Ballon d'or winner

Lionel Messi hat-trick was enough to ensure that Barcelona claimed a 4 - 2 away victory over Deportivo La Corona which was enough to ensure that the Camp Nou giants become the La Liga champions.

The record breaking hatrick was the 30th for the five times Ballon d'or winner and the most remarkable part about Messi's hatrick was that it gifted them the La Liga title.

