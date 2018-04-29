Home | News | General | Breaking! Lionel Messi scores 30th La Liga hattrick as Barcelona clinch league title

- Lionel Messi hat-trick was enough to ensure that Barcelona claimed a 4 - 2 away victory over Deportivo La Corona

- The amazing victory was enough to ensure Barcelona clinched the La Liga title

- The record breaking hatrick was the 30th for the five times Ballon d'or winner

Lionel Messi hat-trick was enough to ensure that Barcelona claimed a 4 - 2 away victory over Deportivo La Corona which was enough to ensure that the Camp Nou giants become the La Liga champions.

The record breaking hatrick was the 30th for the five times Ballon d'or winner and the most remarkable part about Messi's hatrick was that it gifted them the La Liga title.

Barcelona wasted no time in registering the opener in the 7th minute as Philippe Coutinho found himself some space inside the box to get on the end of a pass from Ousmane Dembele, then sent the ball into the top left corner.

READ ALSO: CAF ban Nigerian referee Ogabor for 1 year for role in match fixing scandal

Lionel Messi doubled the lead for the visitors as he showed off his superb ability and he volleyed the ball from inside the box into the left side of the target.

Former Arsenal striker Lucas Perez pulled one back before the host shortly before halftime.

But a second half equaliser brought serious tension to Ernesto Valverde's side and almost marred their title celebrations before Lionel Messi does what he knows how to do best and pulled two back to make the scoreline 2 - 4.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

And they was wild celebrations at the Estadio Municipal de Riazor after center referee Ricardo De Burgos blew the final whistle for fulltime as Barcelona were crowned La Liga champions.

Can Real Madrid win the Champions League?⚽ (Nigerian Street Interview) - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...