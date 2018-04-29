Home | News | General | Experts charge multinationals on embracing cutting-edge insurance solutions

UNITED States Foreign Commercial Service in collaboration with Clements Worldwide, a global insurance solutions provider, has emphasized the need for multinational organizations to embrace cutting-edge insurance solutions that offer protection to their staff and assets deployed in risk prone areas.

At a breakfast seminar for multinational corporations and international organizations, Commercial Counsellor, U.S. Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, Mr. Brent Omdahl, said, “Losses in revenue, lives and property resulting from risks in the business environment can be enormous. By utilizing best practices in risk management, more global companies can continue to expand in Africa and beyond and contribute to a robust global economy.”

At the programme, Clements Worldwide announced the release of the 2018 annual Clements Worldwide Risk Index. The report captures responses from more than 500 senior risk management executives in international education, IT, manufacturing, construction, government, banking, transportation, non-government organizations, tourism, and the oil and gas sectors.

Three senior management team members of Clements Worldwide —Vice President for Global Operations, Kevin Pedone, Vice President for Global Organizations Abdallah Ahmed, and Senior Marketing Communications Manager Patricia Loria, facilitated various sessions on innovative insurance solutions for high risk emerging markets.

They also illustrated Clements Worldwide’s unique personal and commercial insurance products, including property, life, health, specialty and high-risk insurance covering kidnapping and political violence.

The Foreign Commercial Service of the U.S. government works to promote the expansion of U.S. trade and investment to Nigeria through support of business partnerships between American and Nigerian companies.

