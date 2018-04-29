Home | News | General | Police arrest woman for burning daughter with pressing iron over N250

By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS—A 30-year-old woman, Ayo Sherif, has been arrested for allegedly burning her 16-year-old daughter with pressing iron, over missing N250, in Ijora Badia area of Lagos State.

The injured girl, a Senior Secondary School 2 student, Sherif Aishat, is currently undergoing treatment from the burns sustained on her upper and lower limbs, at an undisclosed hospital.

Vanguard gathered that Aishat, who is also a part time auxiliary nurse, was given N500 by her boss on April 24, 2018, with an instruction to give someone N250, use N50 as transport fare and return the balance to him the next day.

Police

However, when Aishat got to her workplace the next day, she reportedly told her boss that the balance of N250 was with her mother. In order to confirm her claim, her boss put a call to Mrs Sherif, who denied being with the said amount.

Back home, neighbours alleged that Aishat’s mother plugged an electric pressing iron and awaited for her daughter’s arrival.

One of the neighbours, who simply gave her name as Modinat, said: “Iya Aishat was angry that her daughter lied against her. She said Aisaht did not even tell her that she was given any money by her boss, let alone seeing the money.

“She said her daughter had not only disgraced herself but has dragged the family’s name in the mud. She threatened to teach her a lesson she would never forget.”

Barely had Aishat entered the room than her mother allegedly burnt her with the pressing iron.

Modinat said: “It was her shout for help that alerted us. But before we rushed to the room, Aishat had already ran out.”

Confirming the incident, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Chike Oti, said: “The Commissioner of Police was miffed at the sight of the horrible wounds inflicted on a child by her mother.”

He, therefore, called on parents to correct their children in love. He said the rate at which cases of domestic violence is increasing is now a source of concern to the command.

The Gender Section of the command, headed by SP(Mrs) Adejoke Cole, had concluded investigation into the case and would charge the suspect to Ikeja Magistrate’s Court today.

Meanwhile, the girl and her two younger siblings are being sheltered in Chosen Child Orphanage.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...