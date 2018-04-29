Home | News | General | Bandits on bikes open fire on miners; kill 14, injure 30 in Kaduna

By Ben Agande

Kaduna – The bloodletting in the Birnin Gwari axis of Kaduna state continue at the weekend as the bandits operating in the area killed over 14 miners whole 30 others sustained various degrees of injuries.

With the latest attack, the death toll from the area in the last two months has topped more than 50, including twelve soldiers and two policemen. *Cross section of the suspected bandits

Birnin-Gwari, which lies a few kilometre from Kaduna metropolis, is a gateway to the Southwestern part of Nigeria and had been under severe attacks by bandits, mostly cattle rustlers, kidnappers and other criminal elements.

It was gathered that the bandits stormed the mining settlement in their hundreds on motor bikes and attacked the artisanal miners, unprovoked.

A source in the area who does not want his name mentioned for fear of attack, said the attack occurred between 12:00 and 1:00pm on Saturday.

“The bandits in hundreds on bikes stormed the mining site at Janruwa, opened fire on anybody on sight.

“Over 40 persons were attacked. No fewer than 14 are feared dead. It was a gory scene. The bandits after shooting and killing, burnt the dead beyond recognition.

“All these coming after last month’s killing of 11 soldiers deployed to keep peace at Birnin-Gwari. We thought after the visit of the Federal Government delegation led by the honourable Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Danbazzau, the situation would be calm,” he said.

The Kaduna State Police confirmed the incidence, but was silent on the number of persons killed.

