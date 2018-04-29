Nwodo’s bomb attack: It’s evil – Ekweremadu
- 29/04/2018 15:29:00
- 10
- 0
By Nwafor Sunday
Deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu has condemned the attack on the country home of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, in Ukehe, Enugu State.
In a statement he dully signed, the lawmaker described the attack as ugly, evil, and outrageous and called on the attention of security operatives to investigate and bring to justice, perpetrators of this crime.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles