Nwodo’s bomb attack: It’s evil – Ekweremadu

By Nwafor Sunday

Deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu has condemned the attack on the country home of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, in Ukehe, Enugu State.

In a statement he dully signed, the lawmaker described the attack as ugly, evil, and outrageous and called on the attention of security operatives to investigate and bring to justice, perpetrators of this crime.

