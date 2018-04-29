Home | News | General | PDP condemns attack on Senator Urhoghide

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as “completely inexcusable” the attack on Senator Matthew Urhoghide by elements it alleged to be supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Benin airport, Edo State on Friday.

In a statement on Sunday by its image maker, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP accused the APC of directing its youths to attack the lawmaker for voicing out his stand on the conduct of President Muhammadu Buhari over the withdrawal of $469 million from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) without legislative approval.

“We are miffed that the APC has degenerated to the level of misdirecting its youths and unleashing them to attack and mete out violence on law-abiding citizens including a senator of the Federal Republic.

“We are equally irked that the attack happened in the full glare of high-ranking police officers in the state (Edo), who did nothing to protect the lawmaker but adopted an aloofness that emboldened the APC youths.

“We note that such brazen attack is recipe for wide-scale violence. But for the restraint exhibited by the PDP youths and supporters of Senator Urhoghide, there would have been a breakdown of law and order at the airport and which might even extend to other parts of the state,” the statement read in part.

