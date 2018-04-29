Home | News | General | Nwodo: PDP condemns arson, demands investigation
Nwodo: PDP condemns arson, demands investigation



  • 29/04/2018 15:17:00
By Dirisu Yakubu
ABUJA-The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sunday condemned the attack at the country home of Ohaneze Ndigbo President, Nnia John Nwodo.

It described the action of the arsonists as callous, horrendous and wicked and called on security agencies to unravel the identities of the masked characters behind the dastardly act.

“All our security agencies must swing into action and arrest the culprits to serve as deterrent to others.

“Our nation cannot afford another form of criminality in view of the psychological trauma Nigerians are going through with bloodletting and killings in many states of the federation,” read a statement by the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan.

