Herdsmen attack: Edo youths demand justice

Following the attacks in Ugboha, Esan South-East Local Government Area of Edo State, by suspected herdsmen last month, the President of Ugboha Youth Association, Mr Emmanuel Ubhimhiye, has commended the state governor, Mr. Goodwin Obaseki, for his prompt response by visiting the community and the families of the victims to have a first hand information of the situation.

It will be recalled that suspected herdsmen killed three persons in Ugboha, on March 18, including a first year student of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma Collins Ojieriakhi and two others.

The killings prompted Governor Obaseki and the state Commissioner of Police, Babatunde Kokumo, to visit the village, while the governor gave security agents seven days to arrest the perpetrators.

In a chat with Vanguard, Ubhimhiye said: “The youths are definitely running out of patience because it seems the order given by the governor for the herdsmen to stop all grazing activities is not being obeyed because on daily basis, the herdsmen parade with their cattle in and around our community but we accord the governor his due respect, being the number one citizen of the state and his intervention, made us allow the law to take its normal course.”

