Davido set to release special song for Chioma’s birthday on Monday!

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 29/04/2018 16:02:00
Once upon a time… A love story surfaced that changed the relationship life of DMW boss,Davido .

This love story is no other than that of DMW boss, Davido Adeleke and his extravagantly publicized girlfriend, Chioma Avril.

The story of the singer and the Chef is about to take a new turn as Chioma the love of Davido ’s life is about to add another year on Monday, April 30th.

The big day is still days away, but Davido can’t keep calm. In fact, the multiple award winner who is the father of two girls has recorded a song for Chioma to be released for her birthday on Monday.

As a teaser, Davido has released the artwork for the song ‘Assurance’ and it has Davido and Chef

Chioma drawn masterfully in it.

The singer has also tagged the day ‘ Chioma day’, obviously it would be a public holiday for the DMW guys.

Chioma shared the artwork on her page and they are both giving us relationship goals!

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

