Home | News | General | Married Manchester City star, Yaya Touré pictured with another lady in bed (Photos)

It seems Married Manchester City star,Yaya Touré might be having an affair with 28-year-old gorgeous R&B singer,

Tanika who has performed with Stormzy , as an intimate snap posted by Tanika Bailey , shows them kissing.

A friend of Tanika said: “They are very happy when they are together.”

Tanika recently posted a photo on Instagram captioned “Tanika Touré.” She also posted the picture online of her and Toure, 34, sharing a kiss and a hug. A DailyMail source said: “They are very close. Yaya has been bowled over by Tanika and she’s fallen for him.”

Tanika, 28, has previously performed with grime sensation Stormzy but is now keen to carve out a solo career. She has recorded numerous tracks and has a profile on the BBC Music website.

The £300,000-a-week footballer on the other hand, lives in Cheshire with wife Gineba and their three children. Yaya Touré joined Manchester City from Barcelona in 2010 in a £24million transfer.He became captain and a key player for the club, after they won their first Premier League title in 2012. Over the last season he has not been such a regular in the starting line-up, but has still ended up with another Premier League winner’s medal.





In 2015, Yaya Touré was accused of cheating on his wife, with prostitutes who charge more than £140-an-hour. Yaya Toure’s apparent downfall was on WhatsApp, as the Sun published a supposed chain of messages between the Man City star, and women in charge of an escort service in their tabloid. Brilliantly, Yaya Toure’s name on WhatsApp was apparently “Yaya42”.

However the 34-year-old Manchester City midfielder made it known that his most feared opponents are women, and not the physically strong men he has to fight through for his club and country.

In an interview, Toure revealed how he deals with the unwanted attention.

“I hide. In order to escape them you have to change your phone number regularly as they’ve all got good contacts. But you can’t live without a phone as there are things to deal with every day. Sometimes I wonder what’s going through girls’ heads. It’s embarrassing.

“There was one who openly courted me. It was really shocking! She asked for my phone number and I gave her a wrong number in order to get away from her. I escape from them. I’m married. My wife is enough for me. I like peace and that’s my way of living.”

Toure prefers his home life to the loud living of most football stars: “I’m very much a stay-at-home person. I like classical music. I don’t want to tire my spirit listening to loud music.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...