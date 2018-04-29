Home | News | General | Greed has turned Nigerian pastors into Pharisees – Daddy Freeze

Controversial Nigerian OAP, Daddy Freeze, in a new YouTube sermon, has come for Nigerian pastors again and this time, the leader of the Free The Sheeple Movement said most of them have allowed greed turn them into pharisees.

In his teaching teaching posted on April 27, 2018, Daddy Freeze starts with a definition of the word ‘pharisee.’ Based on the ones found in the Bible, Freeze says they were outwardly good and inwardly bad.



“That is why Jesus used the word hypocrite for them more than any other word, ” he adds before referring to Mark 12: 38–40. Based on this scripture, Freeze says anyone who prays for one hour in a long robe is a Pharisee.

Referring to Luke 20: 45, he says:

“When they are having an event, once a Daddy G.O sorry a pharisee you will know that that is a Pharisee, Pharisee toh bad.They tie up heavy, cumbersome loads and put them on other people’s shoulders, but they themselves are not willing to lift a finger to move them.”

He then asks his followers in the video:

“Do you know how much people are made to pay for building fund, pastor’s fund, first fruit, tithe? Does it sound familiar?

Pastors soon to start acting as Presidents

Daddy Freeze who is well known for commenting on religious stuff continued his ‘anti-pastors’ critique on social media. On Twitter, he shared a clip of security men jogging around a vehicle carrying North Korea’s president, Kim Jong-un.

He wrote:

Expect to see this format in a Pentecostal church near you soon. – Our pulpit principalities, Pentecostal herdsmen & pastoral dictators learn from the very best, and with a large array of cattle to choose from, there can never be a paucity of ‘side joggers’ ~FRZ

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...