Home | News | General | #BBNaija: Miracle and Tobi bag new endorsements, to get N1million worth of shoes and clothes
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
2019: APC affirms Buhari as Presidential Candidate

#BBNaija: Miracle and Tobi bag new endorsements, to get N1million worth of shoes and clothes



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 29/04/2018 14:31:00
  • 12
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The bond between Big Brother Naija 2018 ex-housemates, Tobi and Miracle keeps getting stronger as they have been named Lekucci’s Global Ambassadors.The endorsement deal as announced by the brand, comes with a year supply of clothes and shoes. Sharing the news on their Instagram as they presented the duo with the N1million cheque today, Lekucci wrote;

“We are glad to announce to the General Public that @miracleikechukwu

Is #LekucciGlobal newest Ambassador.

The Ambassadorial role comes with a year Supply of Clothes, Shoes and other Fashion Accessories.

Congratulations #teammiracle #flyboy

#GreaterTogether

We are glad to announce to the General Public that @tobibakre

Is #LekucciGlobal newest Ambassador.

The Ambassadorial role comes with a year Supply of Clothes, Shoes and other Fashion Accessories.

Congratulations #teamtobi #YorubaDemon

#GreaterTogether”


Click Here To Download Edujandon.com News App From Playstore

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 209