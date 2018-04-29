Home | News | General | Why we engage in CSR — SWISSTRADE CEO

lagos—Swisstrade Securities Nigeria Limited, the leading manufacturer of armoured security doors, has given insight into why it engages in several corporate social responsibility, saying it “is borne by innate desire to impact meaningfully to the growth of the Nigerian economy and enhance the wellbeing of its citizens.”

The Chairman, Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr Mike Ezeaju gave the hint yesterday in Lagos.

Citing example of some of the projects the company executed for the good of Nigeria, the Swisstrade boss said: “In Anambra, Awgbu town, for example, we constructed 3.7 kilometers of nylon-tarred, high quality road at the cost of N368,000,000.

In the same state also, we constructed ultra modern, very large school buildings, and have thus far awarded scholarships to 63 students, males and females. In Lagos also, we are collaborating with the local police to refurbish a divisional office and fix many of their operational vehicles.”

Answering a question as to relevance of spending so much money on a stretch of road, Dr Ezeaju said: “the roads were so bad that market women and men fall short of bringing their products to market for sale. All the farmers find it difficult to bring their produce to market for sale. By fixing the road, the economy of the benefitting localities, the state and by extension that of Nigeria are being lifted.”

Regarding Swisstrade’s overall impact on the economy of Nigeria, the Chairman said that their main positive impact “is on the labour industry and the environment. We promote cleanliness and total friendliness of environment.

We employ hundreds of staff and all our staff are tax-abiding, just like the company we run. Unlike others, we do not regard Nigeria as a dumping ground by bringing in sub-standard products. Swisstrade is the world’s number one armoured Steel Security door company with an eye on quality.

