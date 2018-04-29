Home | News | General | May Day: Bayelsa restates commitment to workers welfare

…Calls for more support, understanding on ongoing public service reforms

The Bayelsa State Government has restated its commitment to the welfare of workers as a key element to boost morale and productivity in the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, stated this in a statement on the 2018 International Labour Day Celebrations in Yenagoa on Sunday.

Dickson

Iworiso- Markson said the Restoration Government had given priority to the welfare of workers at its inception in 2012.

According to him, this year’s Labour Day Celebrations presents another unique opportunity for the government to pay tribute and appreciate the workers for their dedication and contributions to the smooth conduct of government business in the state.

The Commissioner who described the workers as the engine room of the government said that they are always motivated to carry out their duties in spite of challenges.

He assured them of better days ahead.

The Information Commissioner announced that the government will soon organize special trainings designed to build workers capacity and enhance their efficiency.

Iworiso-Markson who also commented on the importance of the ongoing public service reforms urged them to continue to support the efforts of the government to create a conducive working environment for them.

Iworiso-Markson noted that despite the lean resources of government, it was still making bold efforts to pay salaries regularly and complete priority projects with direct impact on the workers.

The Commissioner thanked the leadership of the organized labour in the state for their continuing support and solidarity and urged then to sustain the productive partnership.

He pointed out that the recent foundation laying of the Bayelsa State Labour House by Governor Henry Seriake Dickson was a clear demonstration of‎ the existing harmonious relationship between the government and labour unions.

The statement read in part “It is another time to felicitate with our workers on the special occasion of the 2018 May Day.‎ It is an important event that reminds us as a government, of the many contributions of our workers to the development of our public service.

“We are proud of our workers and we congratulate them on this May Day. We use this opportunity to assure them of our unwavering commitment to their welfare. We appeal to them to show more understanding to the various policies of government‎ including the ongoing reforms which are all aimed at creating the right public service.

“As partners in progress, we are also proud to be associated with the leadership of the organized labour in the state for their solidarity and support‎.

“We are mindful of the challenges of the times and will continue to provide the basic needs of our people, the right kind of leadership anchored on transparency and accountability.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...