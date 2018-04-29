Home | News | General | Congress: Delta APC chairmanship aspirant shot
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
2019: APC affirms Buhari as Presidential Candidate

Congress: Delta APC chairmanship aspirant shot



  29/04/2018
By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH — A chairmanship  aspirant of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State for the party’s forthcoming congress, Pastor Silas Bouwe,  is said to be recuperating in an hospital after he was, weekend, shot by yet-to-be identified gunmen.

Bouwe, a former lawmaker representing Isoko South constituency II in Delta State House of Assembly, it was gathered , was shot in his abdomen at Oleh, headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area, by four gunmen,  who had attempted to snatch his car.

Sources said the APC chieftain was driving in his Toyota Land Cruiser car from a barbing saloon where he had gone to have his hair cut when he was attacked by the hoodlums.

Confirming the incident, yesterday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, said the gunmen drove in a blue Passat car.

Aniamaka said: “He (Bouwe) had made an attempt to reverse his car and he rammed into a building. In the process, he was shot. The man is recuperating somewhere in a hospital.”

He, however, maintained that there was no evidence that the attack was politically motivated.

Saying that the gunmen were suspected car snatchers, he said they were not able to make away with the car as it was badly damaged.

Aniamaka said the police had commenced investigation into the matter, expressing optimism that the police would in no distant time,  bring the suspects to book.

