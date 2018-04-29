Home | News | General | Sterling Bank offers N10bn loan to Specta customers
By Elizabeth Adegbesan

STERLING Bank has offered over N10 billion loan to confirmed salary earners in the country before year end through its Specta platform.

Meanwhile the bank has commenced reward of 7,000 customers in its Specta platform with 20 litres of petrol to each customer from April 25  to May 1, 2018.

The bank disclosed this while announcing the official launch of Specta in a press briefing held in Lagos.

Speaking to journalists, the Executive Director, Retail and Consumer Banking, Sterling Bank, Grama    Narasimhan said: “Specta is the best digital product which is available for all customers, both of the bank and other banks and it takes just 5 minutes for approval and disbursement of loan.

“We don’t really care about the total amount we want to lend to customers.   As long as customers come into Specta, we are willing to lend to them. It is not the N10 billion that will remain throughout as they refund their loan, we will give out what they refunded. That is how the cycle goes. We will see 100,000 customers in Specta by December.

“Between April 25th, and May 1st,    Specta is to give out 20 liters of   fuel free at Conoil petrol stations nationwide. We have 7,000 customers in Specta. The campaign starts now.”

Explaining the features of Specta, Head Value Chain, Sterling Bank,   Benedicta Sadoh, said: “Specta was created on the 18th of November by a 7 man team squad   in Sterling Bank.   Specta is a retail lending platform that ensures customers have access to personal loan within 5 minutes of profiling.

It ensures speed, convenience, safety, and most of all it gives you what we call ‘the Specta 5 minutes experience’”.

