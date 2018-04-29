Home | News | General | Questions Trump should ask Buhari to expose his corruption, mismanagement of Nigeria – Reno

Contrary to the lie that the constantly fallacious Buhari administration published in their press release, President Muhammadu Buhari will not be the first African leader US President Donald Trump will meet at the White House. President Trump met Egypt’s Al-Sisi at the White House on April 2, 2017.

President Trump has also met Rwandan President, Paul Kagame on January 26, 2018, though not at the White House, but at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he said to Mr. Kagame it is ‘an honour to have you as a friend’!

But the question remains, how desperate does the Buhari Presidency have to be to boast that meeting Trump at the White House is a great achievement, and then go on to lie that it is the first meeting the US President is having with an African leader at the White House.

Pundits of international affairs know that President Buhari is actually going to the United States to be reprimanded. That is why the US released that damning report stating that human rights and corruption has increased in Nigeria just last week.

The timing of the release of the report at just a week to the White House meeting is deliberate.

Of important note to President Donald Trump would be the question of what happened to the missing $330m on 12 Super Turano combat planes whose purchase President Buhari authorized by withdrawing $462 million from the Excess Crude Account without due process.

According to one of the world’s premier aviation intelligence agency, Flight Global, the cost of a Super Tucano aircraft is around $10m.

The US President would obviously be interested in knowing why an aircraft Afghanistan buys for $10 million each cost Nigeria $41 million especially if Nigeria did not pay $41 million per plane to the United States.

The excuse given by the Buhari administration that it had to make haste and pay for the Super Tocano jets because of the anti terror war does not make sense since the US has announced that the jets would not be ready until the year 2020. The only logical reason for the illegal and hurried payment is that it is meant to source funds for Buhari’s reelection.

The United States, knowing that a Presidential election is around the corner would want to know if it could be that President Buhari plans to use the missing $330m to boost his failing election prospects for February 2019 by funding underage and cross border voting in his Northwest region of the country, as reported by independent observers such as CITAD. This becomes likely as the President recently boasted that he would be re-elected even though his popularity is at variance with his boast.

These revelations vindicate the recently released US report about human rights abuses and corruption in Nigeria and follows a pattern of corrupt behaviour by the Buhari administration that has seen it spend $25 billion on contracts at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation without due process, return, reinstate and double promote Nigeria’s biggest ever alleged thieving civil servant,

Abdulrasheed Maina, reinstatement of the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme who was indicted for corrupt practices against the advice of the minister of health, non prosecution of Buhari cronies caught red handed in corruption such as former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Babachir Lawal, etc.

The fact remains that President Buhari runs one of the most dishonest, discredited and corrupt administrations in the world whose propagandistic anti corruption war has been exposed as a sham intended only to hound the opposition and create a tyrant in a context that enjoyed sixteen years of genuine democracy before he turned up on the scene.

I therefore urge President Donald Trump and the United States government to use their influence to put Mr. Buhari on the spot by making him aware that the international community will not accept anything less than a transparent election in 2019.

Reno Omokri

Bestselling author of Facts Versus Fiction: The True Story of the Jonathan Years: Chibok, 2015 and Other Conspiracies.

