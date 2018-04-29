Home | News | General | Abia hosts Chinese investors, flags off farming season with distribution of oil palm seedlings

A group of Chinese investors in the Energy Sector, Ruyi Holding Group Shandong China, led by its president, Liming Sun, is currently in Abia State where they are meeting with the State government officials led by the Acting Governor, Rt Hon. Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, and the management team of Geometric Power led by Prof Barth Nnaji.

Abia hosts Chinese investors, flags off farming season with distribution of oil palm seedlings

In a statement signed by Senior Special Assistant to the governor on media, Jude Ndukwe, the investment meeting which is part of Dr Okezie Ikpeazu’s long term lasting strategies to the infrastructural development of Abia State, is also to ensure the early roll out of power to support the Enyimba Industrial City and further give a boost to the sustenance of “Made In Aba” products thereby keeping Abia youths and entrepreneurs gainfully engaged.

Meanwhile, the State government has also set all necessary machinery in motion for the successful launch of this year’s farming season with the distribution of oil palm seedlings to Abia farmers on the 3rd of May, 2018, at Ayaba Umueze Community Primary School, Osisioma Local Government Area, at 11.00am prompt, to further assist them in boosting their farm output.

In the statement to the media on the development, Mr Jude Ndukwe said the theme of this year’s cropping season is, “Growing Abia Economy through Agriculture” and that “the State’s Chief Farmer, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, would be the Special Guest of Honour”.

“The Hon. Commissioner for Agriculture in the State, Rt Hon Uzo Azubuike, hereby invites all government functionaries, traditional rulers, all Farmers’ associations and cooperative unions, the media and members of the general public to this epic event.

“Come let us grow the Abia economy with Agriculture”, the statement concluded

