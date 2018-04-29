Home | News | General | Fintechs: Banks, others risk losing 35% revenue by 2025 — Analysts

Say single world currency imminent

By Babajide Komolafe

BANKS and other traditional financial services provider may lose 35 percent of their revenue to financial technology (fintech) companies by 2025.

Yele Okeremi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Precise Financial Systems and Akinsope Roberts, Lead, Digital and Robotics Practice, Ernst &Young, Nigeria, made this projection last week in Lagos while speaking at the maiden business a.m./GTI Finance and Investment Dialogue.

Banking hall

They also projected the emergence of a single world currency due to the growing technology disruption in the financial services industry typified by the popularity of blockchain adoption and its offshoots, cryptocurrencies.

Speaking to the topic, “Technology Disruption in the Financial Services Sector: How Prepared is the Nigerian Market?”, both analysts say technology disruption has become the new normal, and that financial services industry would be impacted much more with traditional institutions losing market share to fintech start-ups.

Okeremi said threat of losing control due to fear of deregulated banking service is why central bank governors are critical of cryptocurrency, adding that legislation would soon lose its grip on the payment system and be part of the drivers of disruption in financial services with positive consumer experience being the lever.

Okeremi, who is former Head, Systems and Logistics, Ventura Savings and Loans Limited, said digital banking is the future of the banking industry, tracing the rise of fintechs to the realization by technology companies that they were getting low value from selling their services to the banks and decided to provide such services themselves.

Akinsope Roberts said over 35 percent of financial services revenue will be at risk by 2025, and that with about 31 million banked Nigerians, there is room for technology start-ups to bring more Nigerians to access financial services.

