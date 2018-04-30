Home | News | General | Suspected notorious kidnapper arrested from school hostel in Imo state (photo)

- A suspected kidnap kinpin, Godwin Onyebuchi, also known as Papa G has been arrested

- Onyebuchi was arrested in a polytechnic hostel in Imo state

Godwin Onyebuchi, suspected to be a notorious kidnap kinpin has been arrested by operatives of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Imo state police command from his hiding place in a polytechnic hostel.

Onyebuchi, popularly known as Papa G, who is also a suspected serial killer had been on the wanted list of the police for a long time before his arrest, Punch reports.

An anonymous police source who spoke to the press said Onyebuchi was nabbed on Saturday at Solo Lodge hostel located around Federal Polytechnic, Nekede.

The source said: “In order to beat police investigation, he uses that hostel as a hiding place after deadly operations. He pretends to be a student. He knew police were tracking him.

“So, he does not have a phone. He borrows phones to make calls if there were needs for telephone conversation."

The police source said Onyebuchi was responsible for the kidnapping of a popular gospel singer, Chinedu Nwadike, and one Rev. Columba Okereke in August 2017.

Godwin Onyebuchi. Photo source: Punch

He said: “In August, 2017, a gang of armed robbers and kidnappers led by Godwin Onyebuchi, who operates between Imo and Abia states, abducted a popular gospel singer, Chinedu Nwadike, and Rev. Columba Okereke.

“The gang collected the Lexus 350 model car of one of their victims while a ransom of N5m was paid. The hoodlums equally collected other valuables from the victims.

“Acting on intelligence, the operatives of Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad of the Imo State Police Command, led by their commander, SP Victor Godfrey, swooped on him at his hideout, Solo Lodge hostel, Nekede, on Saturday and arrested him. On sighting the F-SARS operatives, he jumped down from the three-storey building and broke one of his legs,” the source further disclosed."

The suspect was reportedly rushed to police clinic, Amakaohia, Owerri, where he was receiving medical attention.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the police in Abia state have arrested a team of five suspected kidnappers following the abduction of an 80-year-old man, Chief Felix Ogbonna, on November 26 and his subsequent freedom after a ransom was paid.

NAIJ.com learnt that the arrest of the suspects was with the technical support from operatives of the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

