2019 elections: Former Kano state governor joins presidential race

A former governor of Kano state, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, has declared his interest in contesting for the presidency in the 2019 general elections under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Shekarau, 62, who is also the immediate past minister of education, said in an open letter, that his decision to seek for PDP’s presidential ticket was informed by clarion calls from Nigerians and after wide consultations.

Shekarau seeks to get the PDP ticket to challenge President Buhari in the 2019 presidential contest.

Part of the letter stated: “As you may be aware, for quite some time now, since after the 2015 general elections, there have been various calls made by individuals and groups from many quarters, nationwide, urging my humble candidature for the contest of the presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the next general elections, due in 2019.

“I strongly believe that the people are doing so out of their conviction of contentment and satisfaction based upon the modest successes recorded while I served as the governor of Kano state (2003 to 2011), and also as a minister of education (July 2014 - May 2015).

“In response to these calls, and in view of the seeming intricacies and the boundless complexities involved in such a national assignment, I have consulted across the geopolitical zones and different interest groups, who examined and appraised the issue and advised me accordingly.

“I am pleased to say, based on these wide consultations, that I am better informed and convinced that participating in the democratic process of serving humanity goes beyond party affiliations/boundaries, and also beyond just winning an election.

“I have therefore decided to accept the clarion calls, and will in due course and in accordance with the guidelines of my party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), offer my humble self for the contest of the presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during the forthcoming 2019 general elections.”

With the declaration, Shekarau has joined the likes of former minister of special duties; Kabiru Turaki, former Vice President; Atiku Abubakar, Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe state, former Kaduna State governor; Ahmed Makarfi and former Senate President, David Mark, among others who are reportedly seeking PDP’s presidential ticket.

Meanwhile, the national financial secretary of the PDP, Abdullahi MaiBasira has expressed optimism that his party will have a successful outing in the 2019 general elections. He stated this during an interactive session with select journalists in his office in Abuja.

The immediate past national youth leader of the party, used the opportunity to advise whoever emerges the PDP's presidential candidate in 2019 to hit the ground running immediately.

