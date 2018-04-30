Home | News | General | 8 feared dead as suspected herdsmen allegedly attack Benue community

- Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have launched a fresh attack on a community in Benue

- 8 persons were reportedly dead while several others were injured in the attack

- The herdsmen allegedly attacked the village after residents refused to let them graze their cattle there

A fresh attack on Agagbe community, Sengev, Gwer West local government area of Benue state by suspected herdsmen late Saturday night, April 28, has led to the death eight people while several others were reportedly injured.

Vanguard reports that the several houses were burnt by the marauding herdsmen who allegedly attacked the community after residents refused to let them graze their cattle there.

A source who spoke to the press said: They had a few days ago sent emissaries to the village to be allowed entry into the village to graze but the people refused.

“Shortly after, the herders were seen with thousands of cow trying to enter the village, which the people resisted.

“They later came back and claimed that the cows had been killed but the people insisted that there was nothing like that. They insisted that it was a ploy by the herders to curry sympathy to allow them entry into the community.

“Later Saturday night, around 11pm, armed herdsmen stormed Agagbe and started shooting sporadically, burning down the property of the people and injuring many."

The Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent Moses Yamu, is yet to confirm the incident to the press.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the pictorial image of the Boko Haram member said to be the mastermind of most of the recent attacks in Benue, Aminu Yaminu aka Tarshaku, has been revealed.

In a statement issued on Friday, April 27, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Major Olabisi Ayeni, said that the arrest was made possible through combined troops of 707 Special Forces Brigade, Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services in Makurdi.

