Obasanjo, Babangida are Angels compared to Buhari – Fani-Kayode
- 30/04/2018 03:49:00
- 7
- 0
Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has called the attention of the governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje that former Presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babangida are Angels mwhen compared to President Muhammadu Buhari.
Ganduje had recently declared that Kano state will drag Buhari to court if he refuses to seek for a second term in 2019.
Reacting on his Twitter handle on Sunday, Fani-Kayode said that Ganduje should note that both Obasanjo and Babangida believes in the value of peace whereas Buhari glorifies war.
He wrote: “Someone tell @GovUmarGanduje that despite their shortcomings Obasanjo and Babangida are angels when compared to @MBuhari.
“They believe in and value peace and unity whilst @MBuhari glorifies war.
“They are human whilst @MBuhari is a genocidal beast.
“He is not fit to clean their shoes”.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 184