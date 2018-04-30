Home | News | General | Obasanjo, Babangida are Angels compared to Buhari – Fani-Kayode
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
2019: APC affirms Buhari as Presidential Candidate

Obasanjo, Babangida are Angels compared to Buhari – Fani-Kayode



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 30/04/2018 03:49:00
  • 7
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has called the attention of the governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje that former Presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babangida are Angels mwhen compared to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ganduje had recently declared that Kano state will drag Buhari to court if he refuses to seek for a second term in 2019.
Reacting on his Twitter handle on Sunday, Fani-Kayode said that Ganduje should note that both Obasanjo and Babangida believes in the value of peace whereas Buhari glorifies war.
He wrote: “Someone tell @GovUmarGanduje that despite their shortcomings Obasanjo and Babangida are angels when compared to @MBuhari.
“They believe in and value peace and unity whilst @MBuhari glorifies war.
“They are human whilst @MBuhari is a genocidal beast.
“He is not fit to clean their shoes”.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 184