2019 presidency: Stop deceiving yourself, you can’t win – PDP blasts Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari for saying he will win the 2019 presidential election.

PDP said Buhari was “suffering from self-deception to think he can win the 2019 Presidential election, in spite of his abysmal performance and widespread rejection by Nigerians.”

Recall that Buhari had while speaking at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi, the Bauchi state capital, yesterday, expressed optimism that he will win the 2019 Presidential election.

Buhari had said, “I contested election for the first time, second and third times, but lost. I said good and contested election again for the fourth time and won. I am telling you, I am going to contest election again for the seat of president and I will win because I have never been found wanting.”

But reacting to Buhari’s comment, PDP said the president had failed to come to terms that Nigerians will resist him and any attempt to rig the presidential election.

A statement by PDP’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan reads, “It is indeed unfortunate and characteristic of failed leaders that President Buhari cannot read the clear handwriting on the wall, even as demonstrated by the scanty attendance at his Bauchi rally on Thursday, where he boasted about winning the 2019 elections.”