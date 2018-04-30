Atiku vows to probe Jonathan, Buhari if he becomes president

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, has said he will probe the past administrations that failed to curtail the Boko Haram insurgency, if he wins the 2019 presidential election.

The sect came into prominence during President Goodluck Jonathan’s tenure and the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari, is still battling with their continued attacks in the Northern part of the country.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa on Saturday, Atiku said it is taking too long to defeat the Boko Haram insurgents.

“Eight years after, Nigerian government is still fighting Boko Haram that are not professionally trained.

“I want to be the president of Nigeria because I would be able to do things I could not do as vice president. I will investigate how the government was unable to defeat Boko Haram for years. I will also investigate the procurement of arms bought by this administration,” he said.

Atiku also vowed to tackle corruption, accusing the Buhari-led government of shielding some people from the law.

“If Nigerians can recall, we initiated the Economic and Financial (Crimes) Commission (EFCC). I’m the person that sourced for the takeoff funds for the EFCC,” he said.

“In this administration, there are people who are untouchable, they are doing things that are not in order but they are being shielded by the government. If elected Nigeria’s president, my administration will not spare anybody. When I was in power, none of my relatives or friends was found wanting.”