Home | News | General | Court convicts SAN, Nwobike, of justice perversion
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
2019: APC affirms Buhari as Presidential Candidate

Court convicts SAN, Nwobike, of justice perversion



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 30/04/2018 06:48:00
  • 7
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The Lagos State High Court in Ikeja has convicted a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dr. Joseph Nwobike, of 12 counts bordering of perversion of the course of justice.

Justice Raliat Adebiyi, who pronounced the verdict on Monday morning, said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission proved beyond reasonable doubts that the SAN was in constant communication with court officials to influence the assignment of his cases to his preferred judges.

The prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo, said the offence carries a prison term of two years, but the defence counsel, Mr. Wale Akoni (SAN), said sentence is at the judge’s discretion, and pleaded with Justice Adebiyi to temper justice with mercy.

The judge stood the case down, rose and went into her chambers.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 241