Home | News | General | Mkhitaryan, Iwobi doubtful for Arsenal’s trip to Atletico Madrid
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
2019: APC affirms Buhari as Presidential Candidate

Mkhitaryan, Iwobi doubtful for Arsenal’s trip to Atletico Madrid



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 30/04/2018 06:36:00
  • 7
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger, has revealed that some of his players picked up knocks, in their 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.

Alex Iwobi picked up a hamstring injury, but played the entire 90 minutes.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan who only made his return to the Gunners squad after two weeks, was also taken off. While goalkeeper David Ospina sustained a rib problem.

“I took off Mkhitaryan because he had a little knock on his knee again, on the same knee – we could see that just looking at him in the dressing room.

“Ospina has a rib problem and Alex Iwobi has a hamstring problem, so we’ll see how well everyone recovers. Thursday will come very quickly.

“Definitely? At the moment, no, but we’ll have to monitor them over the next 48 hours. We’ll know more on Tuesday.”

Arsenal travel to Atletico Madrid on Thursday for the second leg of their Europa League semi-final.

The first leg ended 1-1 at the Emirates.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 241