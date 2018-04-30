APC reacts to report that governors were contributing N6bn for congresses, convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to reports that its governors were contributing the sum of N6billion for the party’s forthcoming national congresses and convention.

A statement on Saturday by Bolaji Abdullahi, APC National Publicity Secretary, said the story was misleading and had misrepresented the party.

Making clarifications, the spokesman noted that at the meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) and the governors of the party held at the party secretariat on Thursday, April 26, it was pointed out that many of the governors have fallen behind in the payment of their party dues.

“While some of the governors have been up-to-date with the payments, a few others have not paid at all. The governors were therefore requested to pay up, especially in view of upcoming party activities”, he said.

“It is therefore possible that a governor that falls in the category of those that has not paid since inception could owe up to N250million.

“Therefore, it is grossly misleading, if not downright malicious, for your report to simply apply this sum to everyone and multiply by the number of governors.

“For avoidance of doubts, party dues are paid by all members of the party holding positions, either by election or appointment.

“Therefore, members of the National Assembly as well as cabinet ministers also remit a percentage of their earnings to the party. It is therefore false to say governors are expected to pay up with state money.”