APC senator escapes death in Kaduna as ‘thugs’ invade stakeholders meeting
- 30/04/2018 06:12:00
- 8
- 0
The senator representing Kaduna North, Suleiman Hunkuyi, on Sunday escaped being killed by ‘thugs’ during a political gathering of stakeholders and leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in Kaduna state.
Hunkuyi told his supporters during the meeting to resist an alleged plan to impose candidates on them during the APC congresses scheduled from May 5, 2018.
However, thugs chanting, “Kaduna sai Uba Sani, Kaduna Sai El-Rufai in 2019″, stormed ENDwell Hotel in the city centre, venue of the meeting, brandishing all kinds of weapons and throwing stones on those at the meeting.
Those who sustained injuries are receiving treatment at Barau Dikko and Garkuwa hospitals in the metropolis and many vehicles were destroyed by the suspects.
Confirming the incidents to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Jame Obute, media aide to the Sen. Hunkuyi, said that the vehicle of Tijjani Ramalan, chairman of ATAR Communication and leader of Hunkuyi’s APC faction, was vandalised.
The commissioner of police in the state, Austin Iwar, also confirmed the attack.
Iwar said, “Sen. Hunkuyi had lodged a complaint with the police.”
The commissioner, however, declined further comments.
