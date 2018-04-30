Okorocha Makes #BBNaija Winner, Education Ambassador
- 30/04/2018 05:47:00
- 8
- 0
Rave of the moment and BBNaija winner, Miracle Igbokwe has just been made an education Ambassador in Imo state.
Recall that Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law, Chief of Staff, and choice as next governor of Imo State, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu had said he wants the state to honor BBNaija’s Miracle and Nina.
Miracle on Instagram just shared a post indicating he is the new Education Ambassador In Imo state where he hails from. See picture below:
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 241