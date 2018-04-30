Okorocha Makes #BBNaija Winner, Education Ambassador

Rave of the moment and BBNaija winner, Miracle Igbokwe has just been made an education Ambassador in Imo state.

Recall that Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law, Chief of Staff, and choice as next governor of Imo State, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu had said he wants the state to honor BBNaija’s Miracle and Nina.

Miracle on Instagram just shared a post indicating he is the new Education Ambassador In Imo state where he hails from. See picture below: