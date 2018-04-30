Home | News | General | Okorocha Makes #BBNaija Winner, Education Ambassador
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
2019: APC affirms Buhari as Presidential Candidate

Okorocha Makes #BBNaija Winner, Education Ambassador



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 30/04/2018 05:47:00
  • 8
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Rave of the moment and BBNaija winner, Miracle Igbokwe has just been made an education Ambassador in Imo state.
Image result for miracle bbnaija

Recall that Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law, Chief of Staff, and choice as next governor of Imo State, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu had said he wants the state to honor BBNaija’s Miracle and Nina.

Miracle on Instagram just shared a post indicating he is the new Education Ambassador In Imo state where he hails from. See picture below:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 241