Omokri to Garba Shehu: You lied! Buhari is not the first African leader to visit Trump
Reno Omokri, former aide to
ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has faulted Garba Shehu’s claim that President
Muhammadu Buhari is the first African leader to visit US President Donald
Trump.
Buhari is currently at the US to
meet with Trump. It is his first visit to the White House — US seat of power —
since Trump was elected.
Shehu, who is the presidential
spokesman, had claimed the president’s visit to Trump will be the first from an
“African head of government”.
He had said in a statement: “He
(Buhari) is the first African head of government to visit the Trump White House
and this is a pointer to two important things. One is, no matter how Nigerians
take our own country, this is hugely an important country and this recognition
is being manifested in this visit.
“And for the President
personally, it is equally important that of all of the heads of state we have
in the country that he of all of them has come forwarded to meet President
Donald Trump.”
However, writing via his twitter
handle on Sunday, Omokri said contrary to Shehu’s claim, Trump had hosted
Egyptian President Abdel Fatah Al-Sisi at the White House.
In April 2017, Trump received
Al-Sisi, the first time in eight years.
Omokri wrote: “Dear Garba Shehu,
you said Buhari “is the first African head of government to visit the Trump
White House and this is a pointer to important things.”
“Your statement is not factual. President
Trump met Egyptian President Al-Sisi on April 2, 2017 at the White House. Pls
be truthful.”
Omokri also shared a video of the
meeting between Trump and the Egyptian leader.
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 29, 2018
Dear @GarShehu,
You said Buhari "is the first African head of government to visit the Trump White House and this is a pointer to important things."
Your statement is not factual. President Trump met Egyptian President Al-Sisi on April 2, 2017 at the White House. Pls be truthful pic.twitter.com/rviYpxNAVJ
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 29, 2018
Today @GarbaShehu said that @MBuhari "is the first African head of government to visit the Trump White House".
Here is video of President Trump receiving President Al-Sisi of Egypt on April 3, 2017 at the White House.
Why cant the Buhari administration ever be honest? pic.twitter.com/a4yICr7fwd
