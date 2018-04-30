Home | News | General | PHOTOS: Dangote, governors, PDP lawmaker visit Buhari in US
  • 30/04/2018 05:29:00
President Muhammadu Buhari is in the US for a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump.

The Nigerian leader arrived in the country on Sunday and is currently at Blair House, a presidential guest house in Washington DC.
Among those who welcomed him were Simon Lalong and Ibikunle Amosun, governors of Plateau and Ogun states, Abubakar Malami, minister of justice; Nnenna Ukeje, a house of representatives member from Abia state and Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man.
