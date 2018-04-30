Gov. Bello wasted over N5bn on Dino Melaye’s failed recall – PDP alleges

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State has allegedly accused the State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello of wasting over N5 billion public fund on his failed plot to recall the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district of the State, Dino Melaye.

The party, which described Governor Yahaya Bello as, “heartless” lamented that the over N5 billion would have paid at least two months salaries of workers in the State.

Reacting to the boycott of the Saturday’s INEC verification exercise by the electorate, the PDP in a statement signed by Achadu Dickson, Director Research and Documentation, called for thorough investigation of the claim by some of the electorates who turned out for the exercise that their signatures were forged.

“Those who were involved in the petition submitted to INEC for the recall of Senator Dino Melaye must be arrested and tried for forgery, ” the PDP said.

The party said the huge human and financial resources deployed to the “Dino Melaye must go” agenda would have made meaningful impact on the lives of the downtrodden in Kogi State, especially the workers that are being owed several months salary.

It declared that the open rejection of the recall agenda by the people of Kogi State was a clear signal that APC and Governor Yahaya Bello have been rejected in the State.

Reacting to the allegations, the chief press secretary to the Kogi State governor, Petra Akiti Oyegbule, said it is unfortunate that the main opposition party is coming out with another bunch of lies.

She maintained that, the Governor has no interest in the recall of the embattled senator.

“It is high time media houses start holding people responsible and accountable for what they say. Right now, it goes beyond politics. It’s our responsibility, because people cannot just continue to fabricate issues when there are none. The governor will not be interested in spending any amount on Dino Melaye’s recall.