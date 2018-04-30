Woman Cut Off Boyfriend’s Male Organ For Leaking Their S3x Tape

An Argentine woman Brenda Barattini accused of cutting off her boyfriend’s male organ with gardening scissors said she was provoked because he showed his friends their homemade s3x tape, according to reports.

The 26-year-old Barattini, allegedly committed the revenge attack in the Nueva Cordoba area of the Argentine city of Cordoba last November, which left her 40-year-old boyfriend with 90 percent of his p3nis chopped off, and in life-threatening condition.

Barattini, who is serving imprisonment without bail ahead of her trial, said she suffered great psychological harm because of the leaked tape by her boyfriend Sergio Fernandez.

“I cut his penis but not completely: I injured him. It wasn’t complete: I injured him,” she said, according to a translation of her jail interview.

The man has been left depressed, one of his attorneys said, as he waits for future operations.

According to Fox News, hospital employees were unable to reattach Fernandez penis.

The incident rings similar to the case of Lorena Bobbitt, a woman who, in 1993, cut off her husband’s penis while he was sleeping.

Bobbitt said she did it because she “snapped” after her husband allegedly raped her the previous night.