Arsenal prepare mega million deal for French winger who has scored 22 goals this season

- Lyon winger Nabil Fekir could be on his way to Arsenal this summer

- His superb performances this season have caught the attention of the Gunners

- Arsenal chiefs are now said to be ready to spend big for them to sign him

Premier League side Arsenal have reportedly stepped up their interest in the summer signing of Lyon winger Nabil Fekir.

The France international has been superb this season for his French club scoring 22 goals in 37 games.

Rated at £50 million, Lyon-born Fekir is in line to be part of France's 2018 World Cup squad this summer in Russia.

The 24-year-old is said to have been on the Gunners' radar for the past three years, and Arsenal chiefs want to bring him to the Emirates at the end of the season according to UK Sun.

Fekir's form has helped Lyon to second in Ligue, albeit 19 points behind champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The Frenchman has won ten caps for Les Bleus scoring once and can operate on the right wing or as an attacking midfielder as well as up front.

Arsene Wenger will be leaving Arsenal at the end of the season, and his replacement could also determine if the Gunners would sign Nabil Fekir or not.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Arsene Wenger finally confirmed that he will be leaving the Gunners at the end of the season after 22 years in charge.

The Frenchman has been at the North London club since 1996 and has won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.

His side's incredible undefeated season will remain one of the greatest achievements in Premier League history, while the Gunners managed to break Manchester United's dominance in the late 90s and early 2000s.

