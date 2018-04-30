Davido’s baby mama Sophia blocks a follower who taunted her over his new girlfriend Chioma
- 30/04/2018 10:01:00
- 10
- 0
- It appears Sophia, one of Davido’s babymamas does not want to be involved with his new relationship with Chioma
- She blocked a follower who wrote down the lyrics of the song Davido dedicated to Chioma on her Instagram page
- This is the first time she is reacting to Davido’s new romance
Davido recent display of affection for his girlfriend Chioma has started to elicit reactions from all parts of the country.
The popular musician even released a song dedicated to Chioma. He titled it Assurance, and he sings about how happy she makes him feel.
His recent display has made many question how his baby mamas Sophia and Amanda will be feeling. Well, we now know how Sophia is feeling.
She recently blocked a mischievous follower who wrote the lyrics of Assurance in the comment section of one of her photos. See a screenshot of how it when down below:
Read parts of the lyrics of Assurance below:
“I am looking for a sister, Chioma my lover o… She get the dollar, she dey wear designer o. I am looking for my sister, Chioma my lover o, She get the dollar, Chioma my lover. She say give me Assurance, Assurance, I give my baby Assurance, I give my baby Lifetime insurance Yeah.”
