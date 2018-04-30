Home | News | General | Davido’s baby mama Sophia blocks a follower who taunted her over his new girlfriend Chioma

- It appears Sophia, one of Davido’s babymamas does not want to be involved with his new relationship with Chioma

- She blocked a follower who wrote down the lyrics of the song Davido dedicated to Chioma on her Instagram page

- This is the first time she is reacting to Davido’s new romance

Davido recent display of affection for his girlfriend Chioma has started to elicit reactions from all parts of the country.

The popular musician even released a song dedicated to Chioma. He titled it Assurance, and he sings about how happy she makes him feel.

His recent display has made many question how his baby mamas Sophia and Amanda will be feeling. Well, we now know how Sophia is feeling.

READ ALSO: Nigerian man cries out on getting threats from Davido over unpaid debt

She recently blocked a mischievous follower who wrote the lyrics of Assurance in the comment section of one of her photos. See a screenshot of how it when down below:

Read parts of the lyrics of Assurance below:

“I am looking for a sister, Chioma my lover o… She get the dollar, she dey wear designer o. I am looking for my sister, Chioma my lover o, She get the dollar, Chioma my lover. She say give me Assurance, Assurance, I give my baby Assurance, I give my baby Lifetime insurance Yeah.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read the best news about Nigeria

Emanuella and Mark Angel Interview for Star Chat: How we became superstars | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...