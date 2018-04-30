Home | News | General | Davido is all over Chioma because he’s been exposed to Igbo soups - Nigerians react to his love song

- Davido has given social media quite a lot to talk about as he celebrates his girlfriend's birthday

- He recently released a love song titled Assurance for her as she turned a year older

- Fans however, are wondering what his woman, Chioma, has done to make him so in love

Davido is in love and as he openly declared, he is not afraid to show it. Earlier on, NAIJ.com reported the news of how the Ada crooner celebrated his sweatheart, Chioma on her birthday with a new song.

The song which is titled Assurance is written about her and the love he has for her. This grand gesture coupled with his constant display of affection for her has got fans seriously amazed.

In the recent video which surfaced online, Davido is seen openly declaring his love for her. Reacting to this, several people have taken to the social media platforms to gush over the couple with some speculating that her cooking may be what has gotten the singer hooked.

READ ALSO: Nigerian man reveals how lady allegedly dumps her fiancé one week after engagement because he lost his job

See reactions below:

READ ALSO: Nigerian lady cries out after been sent out of RCCG church because of her outfit, she is a church worker

These reactions are somewhat justifiable due to the fact that the singer has always displayed a rather tough persona making people believe he can never be in a committed relationships.

While several people still think the relationship is temporal as they believe Davido will soon move on to the next woman, others are simply in awe of their love connection.

How cute!

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News App

What is the major reason why relationships crash? on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...