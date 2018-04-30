Home | News | General | Davido is all over Chioma because he’s been exposed to Igbo soups - Nigerians react to his love song
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
2019: APC affirms Buhari as Presidential Candidate

Davido is all over Chioma because he’s been exposed to Igbo soups - Nigerians react to his love song



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 30/04/2018 09:50:00
  • 11
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Davido has given social media quite a lot to talk about as he celebrates his girlfriend's birthday

- He recently released a love song titled Assurance for her as she turned a year older

- Fans however, are wondering what his woman, Chioma, has done to make him so in love

Davido is in love and as he openly declared, he is not afraid to show it. Earlier on, NAIJ.com reported the news of how the Ada crooner celebrated his sweatheart, Chioma on her birthday with a new song.

The song which is titled Assurance is written about her and the love he has for her. This grand gesture coupled with his constant display of affection for her has got fans seriously amazed.

In the recent video which surfaced online, Davido is seen openly declaring his love for her. Reacting to this, several people have taken to the social media platforms to gush over the couple with some speculating that her cooking may be what has gotten the singer hooked.

READ ALSO: Nigerian man reveals how lady allegedly dumps her fiancé one week after engagement because he lost his job

See reactions below:

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 190