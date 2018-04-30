Home | News | General | Popular Nigerian pastor releases his first music video
Popular Nigerian pastor releases his first music video



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 30/04/2018 09:49:00
  • 12
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- A popular Nigerian pastor has released his first music video

- The pastor featured popular group known as Triumphant Sisters in his music video titled Igwe

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries has added gospel entertainment to his career as he releases his first music video. He recently released a music video titled Igwe.

It was gathered that the music video has continued to receive positive reactions from listeners and viewers around the country.

In the newly released enticing and entertaining gospel song, the pastor was seen singing his praises to God with all his heart. He also featured gospel stars, Triumphant Sisters, in the music video.

READ ALSO: Nigerians angry over photo of alleged pastor misconduct on altar with female member

Watch video below:

[embedded content]

Apostle Suleman is considered a popular prophet in Nigeria. Johnson Suleman is an extremely influential clergyman in Nigeria. He founded Omega Fire Ministry in 2004.

As Johnson was growing up, his parents who were Muslims noticed changes in his behavior. He had a special liking for different things connected with God and faith. Therefore, he did not express the interest in the Muslim faith. Even when he attended the mosque together with his dad, the boy felt it was not his true calling.

Nigerian Pastor reveals how he got the gift of prophecy at a young age on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

