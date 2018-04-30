Home | News | General | Former Man United star makes his acting debut, plays lead role in action movie (photos)

- Dimitar Berbatov becomes an actor as he stars in an upcoming movie

- The 37-year-old played a lead role in the film set to be released next month

- Berbatov won two Premier League title during the Alex Ferguson era

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov is set to make his acting debut in the upcoming Bulgarian film Revolution X.

The 37-year-old learned to speak English by watching old American blockbuster movie 'The Godfather' and now he is channeling his inner Marlon Brando.

The ex-Tottenham man is set to make his acting debut in the upcoming Bulgarian film Revolution X.

Dimitar Berbatov. Photo Credit: Bulgarian Movies

And judging from the trailer, Berbatov will be playing a cigar-loving dude in the upcoming movie which is set to be aired in his country.

READ ALSO: Messi says he misses Neymar and wants the Brazilian back at Barcelona

Berbatov's character was seen looking cool in shades and stepping out of a flash car as well as enjoying a smoke.

The former Monaco attacker recently left Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters and is currently without a club.

Dimitar Berbatov. Photo Credit: Bulgarian Movies

The one-time Premier League's top marksman is unlikely to return to India after slamming coach David James' tactics in a disappointing season.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

However, the 78-cap international has found a new career apart from kicking the ball following the Vinnie Jones path into acting.

Dimitar Berbatov. Photo Credit: Bulgarian Movie

The film will be released on May, 11, so Bulgarian speakers and people who do not mind subtitles can watch the skillful striker in action in another terrain.

Berbatov has won seven Bulgarian Footballer of the Year awards and won the Premier League title with United in the 2008/09 and 2010/2011 respectively under Alex Ferguson.

He won also won the League Cup with Tottenham in the 2007/08 season and clinch the Bulgarian Cup with CSKA Sofia in the 1998/99 campaign.

Who will win the champions league? - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...