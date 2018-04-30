Home | News | General | Crazy football fan forces himself into the stadium in Turkey despite serving 1 year ban (Photos)

- An unnamed football supporter was sighted on a crane outside of the pitch watching Denizlispor thrash Gaziantepspor 5-0 in Turkey

- The fan is currently serving a one-year stadium ban

- Reha Erginer's men are currently battling relegation and with three more points they will do well to avoid the drop at the end of the season

A Denizlispor fan did an incredible thing to support his team in their 5-0 Turkish League encounter against Gaziantepspor on Saturday.

The staunch Roosters’ supporter, who is currently serving a one-year ban from entering the stadium in Turkey, rented a crane to watch his play from outside of the pit.

Not minding the height at which he was watching from, the fan celebrated every moment his side scored a goal before the police intervened.

An unnamed fan watching his team play on a crane - The Sun

The authorities on arrival at the scene where he was watching from forced the crane to be lowered and ordered him to leave the venue of the match, but the supporter didn't leave in low spirits.

However, despite their massive victory over the weekend, Denizlispor are battling relegation as they are 15th in the 18-team Turkey first Lig table.

The fan on a closer look during the match in Turkey last weekend - The Sun

They needed three additional points to escape relegation at the end of the season as they have 38 points from 33 league matches this term.

Their victory over the bottom-placed Gaziantepspor did not boost their points tally, it also increased their goal difference.

Crazy football fan on a crane to watch his team play - the Sun

Incredibly, basement-boys Gaziantepspor have just one point from their 33 games, to sit 37 points adrift of safety.

The Atatürk Stadium outfit have scored 43 goals and conceded 46 in the league this season and they will hope they can avoid the drop when this season wraps up next month.

Source: Naija.ng

