PHOTOS: 3 Nigerian presidents that have met with US presidents

As President Muhammadu Buhari will be meeting with the United State's president, Donald Trump, in Washington DC on Monday, April 30, NAIJ.com travels down memory lane to remind you of some Nigerian presidents that have met with United State's presidents.

1. Olusegun Obasanjo

Obasanjo traveled to the United States on a private visit, where he met with Bill Clinton on March 30, 1999.

On November 2, 2001, Obasanjo also met with George Bush during a private visit. They had another private visit on June 20, 2002.

Ex-president, Olusegun Obasanjo, met with Bill Clinton. (Photo credit: The Ambrose Ehirim files).

Obasanjo and Bush also met on June 10, 2004 during the G-8 Economic Summit at Sea Island.

Olusegun Obasnjo met with George Bush. (Photo credit: The White House)

2. Umaru Musa Yar'Adua

Late Yar'adua met with George W Bush on December 13, 2007 in Washington, DC.

Ex-president, Umaru Musa Yar'adua met with George Bush. (Photo credit: Zimbia)

3. Goodluck Jonathan

On September 23, 2013, ex-president Goodluck Jonathan met with Barrack Obama at the UN General Assembly in New York City.

Ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan, met with Barrack Obama. (Photo credit: African Leadership)

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari would be meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House on April 30.

According to a statement released by the US government, Trump is expected to discuss issues such as promoting economic growth and fighting terrorism with Buhari.

The statement read: "President Trump looks forward to discussing ways to enhance our strategic partnership and advance our shared priorities: promoting economic growth and reforms, fighting terrorism and other threats to peace and security, and building on Nigeria’s role as a democratic leader in the region."

Source: Naija.ng

