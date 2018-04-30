Man docked for alleged attempt to kidnap 10-yr-old girl
Lagos – Twenty-five-year old Samuel Rasaq, who allegedly attempted to kidnap a 10-year-old girl, was on Monday arraigned before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.
Rasaq , who resides in Lagos Island, appeared on a count charge of attempted kidnap to which he pleaded not guilty.
The Prosecutor, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on April 19 at 7.30 p.m., at John Street, Idumota, Lagos.
Uwadione said that the accused had attempted to kidnap the 10-year-old girl by gagging her mouth and trying to drag her to an unknown destination.
He said that the offence contravened Section 4 of the Anti-Kidnapping and Prohibition Laws of Lagos State, 2017 which prescribed a death penalty for offenders.
The Chief Magistrate Mrs A. Ipaye-Nwachukwu, said the court lacked jurisdiction over the case and that the accused should approach the High Court to procure his bail.
She adjourned the case until June 20 for mention. (NAN)
