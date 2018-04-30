Home | News | General | Court Judgement : There’s no cause to worry, Ezechi tells Ndokwa East people

ASABA-Commissioner representing Ndokwa Nation in the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Mr Nnamdi Ezechi has told the people of Ndokwa East Local Government Area not to worry over the recent court against the member representing the constituency and Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Friday Osanebi.

Saying that Mr Friday Osanebi has appealed the judgement, he expressed hope and confidence that they would be victorious at the Appeal.

Ezechi who spoke to newsmen, described the Deputy Speaker as a leader who has distinguished himself in the service to his people, saying “Ndokwa East and Ndokwa Nation in general cannot afford to miss the invaluable leadership of Osanebi, hence all necessary support should be given at this point”.

Commending the Deputy Speaker for his calm demeanor to the development, he said “Ndokwa Nation is in support of his decision and will stand by him.

Speaking further, he urged Osanebi to remain focused in his resolve to empower the people of Ndokwa East local government area.

“I want to commend Mr Friday Osanebi for his good works, magnanimity and people friendly representation. Ndokwa Nation will continue to support him even during the electioneering period, irrespective of the office he will declare for, come 2019”, Ezechi said.

It would be recalled that the State State High Court sitting in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the State, had few weeks ago sacked Mr Friday Osanebi from office over alleged falsification of Information.

The court presided over by Justice V. I Ofezi ordered the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC to immediately withdraw the certificate of return it issued to Mr Friday Osanebi as member representing Ndokwa East, and issue same to Mr Emeka Odegbe, saying he is the validly nominated candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the 2015 general election.

