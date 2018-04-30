Home | News | General | Court remands man, 34, over alleged fraud in Osun

Osogbo – An Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Monday remanded a 34-year-old man, Nurudeen Adewale, at the Ilesa Prisons, over an alleged N291,000 fraud.



Adewale is being tried for a two-count charge bothering on fraud and theft.

The Magistrate, Mrs Adebukola Awodele, ordered the remand of the accused in prison because of the gravity of the alleged offence, after refusing to take his plea.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Taiwo Adegoke, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime between November and December 2017 at Osogbo.

Adegoke told the court that the defendant had allegedly stolen N291, 000 belonging to a Microfinance Bank but was arrested by the police after several months of being on the run.

He further alleged that in the defendant’s attempt to commit fraud, he had issued a dud Wema Bank cheque to a Microfinance Bank in Osogbo as part payment for the stolen money.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 1(1)(6) of the Dishonoured Cheque Act D11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria and Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Vol.11, Laws of Osun, 2003.

The plea of the defendant was not taken and the case adjourned to May 28 for mention. (NAN)

