Ohanaeze youths charge security agencies to fish out people behind attack at Nwodo’s home

Yenagoa – The Youth Wing of the pan Igbo group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has condemned the explosion at the residence of the President-General of Ohanaeze, Chief John Nwodo.

The youth wing pleaded with security agencies to fish out the people behind the explosion at the country home of Nwodo at Ukehe, Nsukka in Enugu State on April 29.



A member of the youth wing, Chief Chinedu Ugwa, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Yenagoa.

He described the incident as strange, saying that the youth wing was in solidarity with Nwodo.

Ugwa, who is the coordinator of the Ohanaeze Youth Wing in the South-South called for vigilance in Igbo land as the security situation worsens in parts of the country, especially in neighbouring Benue State.

“We in the youth wing of Ohanaeze are saddened by the development and condemn it. We pray for safety of the President-General of our parent body, Chief John Nnia Nwodo.

“This incident is unfortunate and we urge our leader not to lose focus on his task of unifying the Igbos and building bridges of peace amongst Igbos across the world.

“Nwodo is a peace advocate and should put the incident behind him and move on.

“We frown at it and say no to the act as we await the response of security agencies to unravel the cause of the explosion that went off on Sunday at Nwodo’s house.

“This is a distraction that should not be allowed to divert the attention of the Ohanaeze leadership from its vision of re-positioning the Igbos in Nigeria to play greater roles in economic development of the country.

“We earnestly ask the security agencies to reinforce security around Nwodo to enable him function in his office while the perpetrators of this dastardly act should be arrested and prosecuted,” he said.

The Spokesman of the Enugu State Police Command, DSP. Ebere Amaraizu, had confirmed that an explosion had occurred on April 29 damaging parts of Nwodo’s home.

He said, however, that no life was lost. (NAN)

