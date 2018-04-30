Home | News | General | Community leader lauds Senate President’s leadership qualities

Omu-Aran (Kwara) – Chief Festus Awoniyi, a community leader in Omu-Aran, Kwara, on Monday, lauded the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki, for promoting unity and synergy among the three arms of government.

President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki

Awoniyi, who is also the Petu Tayero of Omu-Aran, gave this commendation at a Security Stakeholders’ meeting in Omu-Aran, Kwara.

He said the nation had a lot to benefit from Saraki’s wealth of political experience as a former two-term governor and the present Chairman of the National Assembly Commission.

The community leader said that Saraki’s pragmatism in handling the affairs of the 8th Senate since inception, had rekindled the nation’s hope toward a developed economy.

Awoniyi, who is the Acting traditional Head of Omu-Aran, following the death of the monarch, Oba Charles Ibitoye, said his submission on Saraki was personal and without any political undertone.

He described the present leadership of the National Assembly as “people oriented, purposeful, de-tribalised and unprecedented in the history of the country.

“The Senate leadership will forever be remembered for working in synergy with other arms of government to revive the nation’s economy from recession.

“Saraki personally brought his experience to bear as a former two-term governor to ensure that Nigeria exit from the recession regime.

“These sterling qualities coupled with other achievements since the inception of the 8th Senate were enough to propel and sustain the nation’s democratic system,’’ Awoniyi said.

He expressed the need for synergy, tolerance and coordination among the three tiers of government to move the country forward.

“There is the need for the country’s political leaders, especially those in the ruling party, to close ranks and bury their differences in the interest of unity and peaceful coexistence, ‘’ Awoniyi said.

The community leader described the cordial relationship that existing between the Senate President and Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara as worthy of emulation.

“It is on record that many Kwara people had benefited from appointments, either at the state or federal level, courtesy of the workable synergy between Saraki and Ahmed,’’ he said.

Awoniyi lauded Saraki for identifying with the people of Omu-Aran community on the death and funeral outing of the late traditional ruler.

“He first sent a powerful delegation to the community before personally coming down to the town with another powerful team to condole with us.

“This is in addition to his immense moral and financial contributions to the development of the community,” Awoniyi added. (NAN)

