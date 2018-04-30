Home | News | General | Edo Assembly passes vote of confidence on President Buhari

Gives Sen.Urhoghide 73hrs to apologize or risk recall

SIMON EBEGBULEM

BENIN CITY-THE Edo state House of Assembly yesterday passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari, asserting that the people of the state will continue to support his transformation agenda for Nigeria.

The House also carpeted the senator representing Edo South senatorial district of state, Senator Matthew Urhoghide for his call for the impeachment of President Buhari, saying that the PDP senator moved the motion with out due consultation with his constituents who have issued 73 hours ultimatum for him to apologise to the President and the people of the state or a recall process will commence.

The motion for the Vote of Confidence on President Buhari was moved by the Majority Leader of the House, Mr Roland Asoro, while Messrs Tiger Edoro (Deputy Speaker), Chris Okaeben, Crosby Eribo, Henry Okhuarobo, Nosa Okunbor, Damian Lawani, Elizabeth Ativie, Osaigbovo Iyoha and others called on Senator Urhoghide to tender unreserved apologies to his constituents or they will commence a recall process as being requested by people from Edo South.

The lawmakers recalled that senator Urhoghide´s party ¨ the PDP led Nigeria to this present security quagmire. It will be recalled that during the abysmal rule of the PDP, specifically in September 2014, a private jet stacked with millions of dollars was used to launder money by the then Federal Government all in the name of purchasing military hardwares. The humongous cash was later seized by the South African Authority.

¨During this heinous occurence, no lawmaker from his party condemned the act let alone moving a motion for the impeachment of the former President¨.

However, the motion which passed the vote of confidence on President Buhari said: ¨whereas the President has demonstrated high level of competence since he assumed office as President. Whereas he inherited almost a failed nation as President.

¨Whereas he is fighting the greatest enemy of Nigeria called corruption, with all his energy and zeal. Whereas it is obvious that corruption is fighting back with all its strength. Whereas Senator Urhoghide moved a motion of impeachment against Mr President without consultation with his constituents and Edo people at large.

¨Whereas enemies of Nigeria have deliberately shot their eyes mind, brain and ears to the positive development brought about by the Buhari’s administration. Whereas the good people of Edo state are in support of President Muhammadu Buhari in his quest to positively reposition Nigeria.

¨Let it be resolved by this honourable House that a vote of confidence be passed on President Muhammadu Buhari and Edo people will continue to support him in his transformation agenda of Nigeria¨ it stated.

